Disinfection tunnel set up in Vellore

Visitors to the Vellore Collector office have to walk through a “disinfection tunnel” before entering the premises.
Officials said that staff and visitors are allowed to go through the ‘tunnel’ one by one after ensuring that there was enough physical distancing between them.
“The tunnel is an effort to prevent spread of COVID-19. The solution used to spray is 1% of sodium hypochlorite in 1 ppm and it has been tested and reviewed by a team of doctors. This has been in use in Tiruppur since a couple of days ago,” said District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram.
He said the ‘tunnel’ would only supplement existing measures such as washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
