Discussions on for implementation of Cauvery - Godavari river linking scheme: CM

SALEM

04 March 2020 17:27 IST

“The interlinking of Cauvery-Godavari is my dream project and once implemented, the State will get approximately 200 tmc of water”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami on Wednesday said that he has written to his counterpart in Andhra Pradesh to discuss the implementation of the Cauvery-Godavari river interlinking project.

“The interlinking of Cauvery-Godavari is my dream project and once implemented, the State will get approximately 200 tmc of water,” he said in Salem.

Advertising

Advertising

Works for preparing the Detailed Project Report was progressing and Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have come together for implementing the project.

“I spoke with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and requested for his appointment to discuss regarding the project. As a first step, today [Wednesday] two Ministers, D. Jayakumar and S.P. Velumani, have been sent to Andhra Pradesh to meet the Chief Minister and give my letter,” Mr Palaniswami said adding that he has also sought an appointment with the Telangana Chief Minister.

Once the project is implemented, water would be drawn from both banks of Cauvery river from Mettur to Tiruchi through lift irrigation for 50 kilometres and it would carried to dry areas. The Centre has informed that the project would be implemented at a cost of ₹64,000 crore, he said.

Mr.Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the ₹565 crore Sarbanga lift irrigation project on the banks of Mettupatti lake in Eruppalli panchayat in the presence of Ministers and AIADMK legislators. About 100 dry lakes in the Sarbanga basin would be filled with surplus water from Mettur dam and it would in turn improve groundwater level in the area.

Mr.Palaniswami added that the Mettur surplus water scheme would be completed in 11 months and lakes under the project would be seen filled up to the brim in 12th month. Addressing the event, Mr. Palaniswami appreciated government officers for their dedicated work which has helped in completion of various development projects within the stipulated time.

Talking about the Kudimaramathu scheme, Mr.Palaniswami said that Opposition leader M.K.Stalin was making false allegations about irregularities in its implementation.