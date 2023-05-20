‘Discussing caste becomes important as there is a bid to revive sanatana dharma’

May 20, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

There is a greater significance to discuss caste now due to attempts to “derail” the Constitution and revive sanatana dharma and the varna-based caste system, said Justice K. Chandru, retired judge of Madras High Court, here on Friday.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on journalist Manoj Mitta’s recent book ‘Caste Pride - Battles for equality in India,’ which deals with the intersection of law and caste in India by tracking two centuries of legal reforms attempted against caste discrimination. Stressing that there was a “greater attempt to derail the Constitution,” Mr. Chandru he said caste assumed importance in that context as it is inevitably linked to the Constitutional guarantees of Article 14, 15 and 16.

While these articles together destroyed sanatan dharma and the varna system, at least legally, he said there is an ongoing attempt to revive them. He said there is a tendency to term caste as a thing of the past or brush it under the carpet with the hope of wishing it away.

Highlighting instances when India’s legal system let the Dalits down , he said there was stringent opposition from the privileged castes against anti-caste laws being brought in a few places in the US since they knew that such laws, if implemented, will work effectively there, unlike in India.

Villupuram MP Ravi Kumar said the book, by throwing light on caste prejudice in Indian penal system, has achieved something hitherto not done by any work in Tamil and only rarely in English. He cited in particular the book’s discussion of the inhuman punishment of “confinement in the stocks” imposed only on the lower castes in the past.

He said a significant portion of the voluminous book dealt with the happenings in present-day Tamil Nadu, which made him wonder whether the reason was the active presence of movements against caste discrimination or due to rampant caste discrimination. Pointing out that there are around 300 temples in Villupuram district where Dalits cannot offer worship even today, he said such continuing humiliation made him think that the reason was the latter.

Poet and novelist Meena Kandasamy said that the book has reminded the need for discussing the idea “reforming” Hinduism as it is connected to present issues like legalising same sex marriage or allowing women to worship in Sabarimala temple.

She said, with the RSS also speaking about reforming Hinduism, leaving out the discussions on who gets to lay stake to Hinduism and who gets to reform it would amount to dangerously playing into the hands of “fascist” forces.

Writer and social historian V. Geetha said the book has pointed out that if one were to write the history of making of India’s Constitution, one should perhaps locate the beginnings of the democracy in the fight against caste and untouchability, mainly by Dalit legislators, rather than looking at only the fight for independence.

‘Viduthalai’ Rajendran of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam said that the book has clearly established that the sanatan dharma, being projected as the culture of ‘Bharat’ by those in power now, was nothing but the varna system of caste.