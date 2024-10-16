GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discrepancy mars data on Tamil Nadu’s off-take of foodgrains

The foodgrains bulletin’s data vary with that of the IMPDS, though both were prepared by the Centre’s Food and Public Distribution Department

Updated - October 16, 2024 01:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

T. Ramakrishnan
An inside view of the food storage depot in Avadi. Representational image.

An inside view of the food storage depot in Avadi. Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Discrepancy seems to characterise the official data concerning Tamil Nadu’s off-take (drawal) of rice and wheat as compared to the State’s allocation, at least for the month of September. 

According to the foodgrains bulletin prepared by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) in the Union government for September 2024 (which was hosted on the department’s website on October 11), the off-take figures for rice were 90,923 tonnes for the AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana - the poorest of the poor) category of beneficiaries and 2,92,766 tonnes for PHH (Priority Household) against the allocation of 62,622 tonnes and 1,43,203 tonnes, respectively.  In terms of proportion, the off-take figures represented 145.19% and 204.44% of allocations, respectively. 

Likewise, in respect of wheat, the figures were 2,614 tonnes for AAY and 5,939 tonnes for PHH against the allocation of 2,609 tonnes and 5,967 tonnes. They constituted 100.18% and 99.54%, respectively. The issue is not over the figures of allocation but in off-take. The two categories - AAY and PHH - have been covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which stipulates that AAY card holders are entitled to 35 kg of foodgrains per family per month and PHH cardholders, five kg per person per month.

Asked whether there was any specific reason for exceeding the allocated quantity for the two categories, officials of the State Food and Civil Supplies department deny the suggestion that the State has drawn beyond the allocation. In support of their claim, they cite the data, as provided under Integrated Management Public Distribution System (IMPDS), which also belongs to the DFPD.

According to the officials, the data reveal that the State’s off-take for rice and wheat for the two categories for September 2024 were within the norms. As per the IMPDS, the figures for AAY and PHH in the case of rice were 60,736 tonnes (96.99% of allocation) and 1,29,564 tonnes (90.48%). As regards wheat, the numbers were 475 tonnes (18.21% of allocation) and 3,646 tonnes (61.10%) for AAY and PHH, respectively.

Published - October 16, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Related Topics

food / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.