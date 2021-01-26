Discounts on tech courses for students

An Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) incubated online learning platform GUVI, plans to celebrate the 72nd Reputblic Day offering discounts on tech courses to benefit students from all strata.

The 90-odd courses are aimed at skilling students for jobs.

Over 100 technologists from top product companies have volunteered to conduct free webinars on industry-needed IT skills for the next two months to skill students for IT jobs, said S.P. Balamurugan, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Courses such as online mentorship and handy programming tools such as CodeKata, WebKata and MicroArc are offered as free add-ons.

“Our initiative with high-quality technological courses at a reduced cost upholds our version of Right to Skillful Education that ensures the learners acquire employable skills with secured career,” he said. More details and live deals are available at www.guvi.in.