Disciplinary proceedings against Nanguneri MLA: TNCC

November 17, 2022 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Around 62 Tamil Nadu District Congress Committee presidents on Wednesday supported the disciplinary proceedings against Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, whose supporters launched protests at Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Tuesday against senior leaders, including TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, over the party appointments in the Nanguneri constituency. The protests ended in a mild scuffle.

The resolution called for disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Manoharan for anti-party activities on Tuesday when Mr. Alagiri called a meeting of the elected representatives to discuss how to strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The resolution said Mr. Manoharan raised objections to three appointments made at the block level in Nanguneri after the internal elections and also demanded that Tirunelveli District Congress Committee president K.P.L. Jayakumar be removed the post immediately.

“He demanded that all three posts [in Nanguneri] be filled on the basis of his recommendation. The posts of three general council members and one out of the three block-level positions have been filled on the basis of his recommendation. The members who attended the meeting on Tuesday were shocked when he said all appointments should be made as per his wishes,” said the resolution.

The resolution added that Mr. Manoharan should not have resorted to a protest in the party headquarters but should instead have attempted to resolve the differences through talks.