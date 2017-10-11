Discharge stepped up from Sathanur dam

A day after water from Sathanur dam was released, officials have further increased the outflow from 1,500 cusecs to 4,500 cusecs on Wednesday.

Water level reached 117 feet of the dam’s total height of 119 feet on Tuesday. Following this, 1,500 cusecs of water – 1,000 cusecs for power generation and 500 cusecs into Thenpennai river – was released, an official release said.

“The outflow was steadily increased as inflow went up. At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, we released 2,000 cusecs of water and it was further increased to 2,500 cusecs at 2.30 a.m. At 6 a.m., we increased the outflow to 3,000 cusecs. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. we released 4,500 cusecs of water,” an official said.

The dam has been receiving surplus water from the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project dam since September 3. The present inflow to the Sathanur dam has gone up to 4,500 cusecs, and hence, there was an equal discharge, he added. A standard of 1,000 cusecs of water will go for power production.

“We will be maintaining 117 feet of water in Sathanur dam till the end of November. We want to maintain a cushion of two feet. During December, we will maintain water for 119 feet as it will be followed by dry season,” the official said.