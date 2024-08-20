Discharge of water into Lower Bhavani Project canal stopped after breach in stream tunnel

The discharge of water from Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal was stopped in the early hours of Tuesday (August 20, 2024) after a small breach was reported in a natural stream (tunnel) that passes below the canal at Nallampatti village, near Thingalur, in Perundurai block.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breach was reported on Monday (August 19, 2024) evening and the discharge that was 1,300 cusecs, was stopped at 12 a.m. Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) inspected the spot and found water from the canal flowing through the damaged portion in the stream that runs through a concrete tunnel laid in 1952.

A WRD engineer said only after the water flow stops in the canal, which may take more than a day, repair works could begin to attend to the small breach. The engineer said as per the new Government Order No. 60 dated May 13, 2024, repair works were proposed for the 72-year-old tunnels in the canals next year.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the spot in the morning and held discussions with officials. The Minister told media persons that the breach was very minimal in the old concrete structure and works were earlier planned for next year. He said since works to arrest the leakage permanently would take 15 days, it was decided to carry out temporary works and release water in two days.

It is recalled that water was released in the canal for irrigating 1,03,500 acres in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts on August 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.