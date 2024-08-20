GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Discharge of water into LBP canal stopped after breach reported in stream tunnel

Bhavanisagar dam discharge halted due to small breach in tunnel, repair works planned

Published - August 20, 2024 01:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspect the damaged portion of the stream that passes under the Lower Bhavani Project canal at Nallampatti village in Perundurai block in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on August 20, 2024.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspect the damaged portion of the stream that passes under the Lower Bhavani Project canal at Nallampatti village in Perundurai block in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on August 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

The discharge of water from Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal was stopped in the early hours of Tuesday (August 20, 2024) after a small breach was report in a natural stream (tunnel) that passes below the canal at Nallampatti village, near Thingalur, in Perundurai block.

The breach was reported on Monday (August 19, 2024) evening and the discharge that was 1,300 cusecs, was stopped at 12 a.m. Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) inspected the spot and found water from the canal flowing through the damaged portion in the stream that runs through a concrete tunnel laid in 1952. 

A WRD engineer said only after the water flow stops in the canal, which may take more than a day, repair works could begin to attend to the small breach. The engineer said as per the new Government Order No. 60 dated May 13, 2024, repair works were proposed for the 72-year-old tunnels in the canals next year.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the spot in the morning and held discussions with officials. The Minister told media persons that the breach was very minimal in the old concrete structure and works were earlier planned for next year. He said since works to arrest the leakage permanently would take 15 days, it was decided to carry out temporary works and release water in two days.

It is recalled that water was released in the canal for irrigating 1,03,500 acres in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts on August 15. 

