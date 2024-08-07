Discharge of water from Mettur dam reduced

The discharge of water from the Stanley Reservoir for irrigation in delta districts was reduced from 16,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

At 8 a.m., the water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively while the inflow stood at 10,000 cusecs. A Water Resources Department official said discharge through the 16-vent Ellis saddle surplus sluices was stopped and the discharge of water into the River Cauvery for irrigation was through the dam powerhouse and tunnel powerhouse. Also, 500 cusecs was discharged through the East-West bank canals for irrigation. Rainfall recorded in the area was 5.20 mm.

Meanwhile, the water level in Bhavanisagar in Erode district stood at 95.21 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 12 p.m., the inflow was 1,078 cusecs while the discharge was 900 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 25.14 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

