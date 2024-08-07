GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discharge of water from Mettur dam reduced

Published - August 07, 2024 01:40 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The discharge of water from the Stanley Reservoir for irrigation in delta districts was reduced from 16,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs on Wednesday (August 6, 2024).

At 8 a.m., the water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively while the inflow stood at 10,000 cusecs. A Water Resources Department official said discharge through the 16-vent Ellis saddle surplus sluices was stopped and the discharge of water into the River Cauvery for irrigation was through the dam powerhouse and tunnel powerhouse. Also, 500 cusecs was discharged through the East-West bank canals for irrigation. Rainfall recorded in the area was 5.20 mm.

Meanwhile, the water level in Bhavanisagar in Erode district stood at 95.21 feet as against its full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 12 p.m., the inflow was 1,078 cusecs while the discharge was 900 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli Canals and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 25.14 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.