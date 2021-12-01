Tamil Nadu

Disaster response team recovers body of driver

The body of a 45-year-old man, who was washed away by floodwaters on an overflowing causeway near the Gedilam, was recovered on Wednesday by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

According to the police, Murugan, from Kiliyur village, was driving a car with two other passengers in Mohalur village on, Monday night.

Passengers escape

When the vehicle reached the middle of a causeway, water swept the car away into the stream. While the passengers, Kiliyan and Sankar, managed to come out of the car and swim to safety, Murugan was washed away.

‘Trapped in car’

His body was found trapped in the car by the NDRF team, around 100 metres from the causeway.

His body has been sent for autopsy to the Tirukovilur General Hospital. Police attached to the Tirukovilur station have registered a case.


