Disaster response force personnel stationed in parts of T.N. ahead of northeast monsoon

A total of 121 multi-purpose centres in coastal districts, with a total capacity of 1.13 lakh people, are being kept ready, alongside relief centres in schools, colleges, community halls, and wedding halls

November 02, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As Tamil Nadu gears up to face the northeast (NE) monsoon, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been positioned in various locations across the State.

While the NDRF personnel are positioned at Arakkonam in Ranipet and in Chennai, SDRF personnel are at Palani in Dindigul district, Manimuthar in Tirunelveli district, Coimbatore and Tiruchi districts, an official release said. A total of 121 multi-purpose centres in coastal districts, with a total capacity of 1.13 lakh people, are being kept ready, alongside relief centres in schools, colleges, community halls, and wedding halls.

Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam complex in Chennai and reviewed the precautionary measures being initiated. He also released the telephone directory containing contact details of various authorities and stakeholders who could be contacted in case of disasters and emergency situations.

A copy of the telephone directory can be accessed in The Hindu portal at: https://bit.ly/TNDisasterMgmt

