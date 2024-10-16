Disaster control room commissioned in Kallakurichi

With the onset of Northeast monsoon, the district administration stepped up the arrangements to address rain-related emergencies in the Kallakurichi district.

In a statement, District Collector M.S. Prasanth said that a dedicated control room had been commissioned at the Collectorate. This control room will handle rain-related queries and monitor the forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

Residents of Kallakurichi can report rain-related complaints by contacting the control room at 04151-228801 or toll free number 1077 and 9787055764. It would be operated by officials in three shifts, he said.

