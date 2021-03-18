Tamil Nadu

Disappointment for hopefuls

Sitting MLAs who have been denied ticket by the AIADMK are still trying to reach out to the leadership , hoping to draw attention to their plight. When Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrived at the Tiruchi airport on Sunday, Parameswari Murugan, sitting MLA of the Mannachanallur constituency in Tiruchi, who was denied renomination, was not able to control her emotions and started shedding tears. Mr. Palaniswami consoled her and asked her to remain patient.

