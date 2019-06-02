Disappointed over results but will soldier on, says Dhinakaran

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) cannot be wiped out despite having suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly byelections, party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Saturday.

“It would be foolhardy for anyone to assume that our party would disappear from the political horizon,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting to take stock of the post-poll situation.

“We expected a huge success but did not get [it]. At the same time, we, as a party, cannot be despondent and retreat into a shell. We have to move on.”

At the meeting, party functionaries discussed strategy for elections to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency and local bodies, apart from the Nanguneri Assembly byelection.

When asked about his stand on a suggestion made in the draft National Education Policy to implement a three-language formula, including Hindi, from the foundational stage of school education, Mr. Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu had a history of opposing anything imposed on the people.

“I do not know why the Centre does not understand this. It is not just my desire but also that of the people that the proposal be dropped,” he said, adding that the State government should exert pressure on the Centre in this regard.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief also wanted the State government to impress upon the Centre to withdraw the Chennai-Salem greenfield corridor project.

Downplaying reports of unhappiness among sections of the party in the wake of the electoral setback, he said all office-bearers had attended the meeting.