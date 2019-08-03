Disappointed burglar leaves a note behind in Tamil Nadu

Burglars often leave some evidence at the scene after pulling off a successful heist. But one burglar, who broke into a grocery shop in Neyveli in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district only to come upon an empty cash chest, left behind a handwritten note with a lesson on risk and reward for the shop owner.

According to the police, the burglar gained entry into the shop in the Mandarakuppam locality by removing the tiles on the roof of the premises on Thursday. He then proceeded to look for the cash chest, but to his dismay, found that it was empty.

Frustrated by the experience, he ransacked the shop and wrote a note in Tamil on a piece of paper that he took from the shop. In it, he asked the owner, “Is it justified on your part to keep the cash chest empty when I had come to steal risking my life?” He went on to add : “To express my disappointment I have performed this ‘monkey’ act [the ransacking].”

The elderly shop owner Jayaraj discovered the attempted burglary, the ransacking, and the note, when he came to the shop in the morning.

He was amused by the note on the cash chest, but lost no time in filing a complaint with the Mandarakuppam Police.

The incident left the police baffled as thieves, if they leave behind clues, do so unwittingly.

Handwritten clue

“This is the first time we have come across such a case in our jurisdiction,” said a police officer in Cuddalore, referring to the burglar’s handwritten note on the cash chest.

The handwriting could eventually help the police conclusively prove the involvement of the culprit as and when he is traced.

In the past, there have been instances in Tamil Nadu of burglars, after breaking into homes, having cooked a meal or watching television, dozing off, and then leaving without any hurry at the break of dawn.