‘Disagreeing with government is not rebellion’

Dissenting 2012 batch IAS officer hailing from Kerala, Kannan Gopinathan, who recently resigned from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in protest against the manner in which the Centre ended the special status accorded to the Jammu and Kashmir State under Article 370 and 35A, engaged with members of the civil society members in a conversation hosted by Kaani Nilam, people's collective working on cultural identities and diversity, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Stating that he wanted to create consciousness, he said he was surprised at the muted response of people living in rest of India. “The saddest part is that expressing dissent has almost become a rebellious act. Disagreeing with the Government has never been a rebellious act. That is fundamental part of democracy,” he said. Stating that an elected government had a right to take any decision as long as it adhered to the Constitution, Mr. Gopinath said the manner in which the decision on Jammu and Kashmir was taken upset him.

"The lack of response to it is even more upsetting. Public is sitting like it is happening in another era...another country."

He added that Kashmiris, who had been rendered without communication services in the valley for almost 30 days, deserved space to register their dissent.

Underlining that individuals needed to stand up, when institutions failed, he said, "It is sad that we are not discussing this issue because of Kashmir, but because an IAS officer has quit. It is our obsession with the post."