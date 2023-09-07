HamberMenu
Disagree and discuss, but do not distort Udhayanidhi’s words, says Kamal Haasan

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is entitled to his views on Sanatana Dharma, says Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan

September 07, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that Tamil Nadu’s Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister and DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was entitled to his views on Sanatana Dharma.

In his first reaction to the ongoing controversy around Mr. Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma, he said those disagreeing with the DMK leader’s views could engage in a discussion based on the merits of Sanatana Dharma “instead of resorting to threats of violence or legal intimidation tactics, or distorting his words to evoke emotional responses for narrow political gains”.

In a message on the social media platform X, he said Tamil Nadu had always been a safe space for healthy debates, and it will continue to remain so. “It is crucial to critically evaluate our traditions, ensuring inclusivity, equality, and progress. Let’s embrace constructive discussions to foster a harmonious and inclusive society,” he said.

He said that the hallmark of a true democracy was the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History had taught that asking the right questions had led to important answers and development of a better society, he added.

