December 25, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Udavikkaram Association for the Welfare of Differently Abled (TNUAWDA) distributed Cyclone Michaung flood relief kits to over 300 beneficiaries. TNUAWDA State general secretary K. Gopinath said the function was organised by Single Teacher Schools at Dr. M.G.R. Janaki Matriculation School in Saligramam. Last week, the TNUAWDA distributed flood relief kits to 600 persons with disablities living in and around Perumbakkam and Kannagi Nagar.