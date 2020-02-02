Disability sector disappointed despite hike in allocation

Despite an increase in allocation to the disability sector from ₹1,100 crore in 2019 to ₹1,325 crore this year, activists said the Budget was ‘disappointing’.

Sudha Ramamoorthy from the Equals Centre for Promotion of Social Justice said allocation for the Institute for Sign Language, Institute for Research on Technologies for Persons With Disabilities and the ADIP scheme has been reduced. “There is only a marginal increment in the allocation to the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), which is responsible for ensuring that qualified professionals work towards rehabilitation of persons with disabilities," she said. In a statement, the Equals Centre said no mention or provision has been made for enhancing services for the disabled in rural areas. The increment in allocation to the RCI would also mean that expansion of quality rehabilitation and rehabilitation services would not see the light of the day.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled expressed its complete disenchantment with the Budget. “In the Caring India scheme that the Minister spoke about, the disabled do not figure at all. Omission of flagship programmes like the Accessible India campaign are glaring,” according to a statement.

Its national treasurer, S. Nambu Rajan, said the budget reflected a complete neglect of government services meant to aid the disabled. “It fails to even acknowledge the existence of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and continues to make provisions under the now repealed Act of 1995. We also expected an announcement about enhancing the disability pension from ₹300, which has, once again been ignored,” he said.