Tamil Nadu

Disability rights organisation appeals for financial assistance, protective gloves

The Tamil Nadu Differently-Abled Charitable Trust has appealed to the Chief Minister to grant persons with disabilities, who have been affected by the ongoing lockdown, a monthly assistance of ₹6,000 for the next six months.

“Several persons with disabilities have been rendered without any means of income and the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently-abled should take this into consideration,” said P. Simmachandran, State president of the Trust.

For disabled persons who crawl, Mr Simmachandran said that the government should provide gloves as well as protection for the feet, since they are at a greater risk of contracting infections.

