Directorate of Public Health urges people to donate equipment, materials

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has requested residents of all districts in the State to donate materials and medical equipment to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release, residents are requested to donate mechanical sprayers, masks, foot cover, personal protective equipment for sanitary workers, soaps, hand sanitisers, mosquito nets, thermometers, Sphygmomanometers, stethoscopes, CBG testing kits, ventilators and multipara monitors.

Residents are requested to donate the equipment to the joint directors of public health services in each of the districts of the State, the release added.