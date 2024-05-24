ADVERTISEMENT

After enquiry, Cadence Hospital faces temporary cancellation of registration and closure order

Updated - May 25, 2024 12:02 am IST

Published - May 24, 2024 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services on Friday announced that it was effecting a ‘temporary cancellation’ of registration and ordering a closure of Cadence Hospital in Kodambakkam on May 23 after an enquiry to probe allegations that the hospital was determining the sex of the foetus and performing abortions without reason and providing psychiatric treatments without appropriate approval.

In a release, Director, Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, said that the decision was taken as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act.

According to the press release, on receiving a complaint, an enquiry team was constituted. After the enquiry on May 2, 2024, it was found that details of scans were not being held properly and monthly reports were not submitted to the government along with the fact that Form F obtained from pregnant women were not being collated and preserved properly.

