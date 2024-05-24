GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

After enquiry, Cadence Hospital faces temporary cancellation of registration and closure order

Updated - May 25, 2024 12:02 am IST

Published - May 24, 2024 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services on Friday announced that it was effecting a ‘temporary cancellation’ of registration and ordering a closure of Cadence Hospital in Kodambakkam on May 23 after an enquiry to probe allegations that the hospital was determining the sex of the foetus and performing abortions without reason and providing psychiatric treatments without appropriate approval.

In a release, Director, Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, said that the decision was taken as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act.

According to the press release, on receiving a complaint, an enquiry team was constituted. After the enquiry on May 2, 2024, it was found that details of scans were not being held properly and monthly reports were not submitted to the government along with the fact that Form F obtained from pregnant women were not being collated and preserved properly.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.