Directorate of Medical Education extends deadline for PG students to join

The Directorate of Medical Education has extended the last date to join postgraduate courses to August 7, following a Supreme Court order on Wednesday.

The PG online admission process is currently in session and students were expected to report to the college by July 31. However, following a representation from the Rajasthan government and the private medical colleges in Bihar seeking extension of last date for admission to PG medical courses, the court extended the last date for admission up to August 31 for the academic year 2020-21.

Relief to students

This has come as a relief for many PG students who were worried about not being able to report to the colleges in just a day.

“Even more worrying was how candidates, who had been admitted to a course in a self-financing college, would pay the penalty if they chose to opt out of the programme,” said A. Saminathan, general secretary of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association.

During the online counselling, many service candidates had filled all choices without applying their mind. As a result some of them had been admitted to self-financing colleges and if they were to opt out they would have to pay a penalty of ₹15 lakh. Also, in a private college, the fee structure would be much higher. Besides, service candidates would have to forgo their salary for three years. The list was released on Wednesday and 525 students were asked to join by Thursday.

“The Supreme Court order came as a relief for the students as they said not only would it be practically impossible to join at such short notice but it was even more difficult to find the money to pay the penalty,” Dr. Saminathan said.

On Tuesday evening, the DME issued a notification stating that the date to report to allotted colleges had been extended up to August 7. It also said candidates who are unable to report to the college may be relieved without having to pay penalty or being banned from PG/MDS admission for two subsequent academic years.