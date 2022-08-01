Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Medical Education calls for applications for paramedical programmes

The Directorate of Medical Education has issued a notification for admission to paramedical courses. Aspirants can apply online from 10 a.m. on Monday till 5 p.m. of August 12.

Aspirants may apply for diploma, degree and certificate courses in pharmacy and nursing programmes. Government medical colleges will offer as many as 19 paramedical degree courses, while self-financing colleges will offer four courses.

Of the 24,736 seats, 16,693 seats are under State quota. In 25 government colleges, a total of 2,060 seats are available for diploma in nursing course. In 27 government medical colleges, 8,596 seats are available for other diploma/certificate courses, according to the DME.

There is no change in the number of seats available for each of the 19 courses in government medical colleges this year. A total of 2,536 seats were available 2021-22.


