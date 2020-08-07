Directorate of College Education issues admission guidelines

CHENNAI

07 August 2020 16:11 IST

Asks colleges to to provide the fee structure and upload the prospectus

The Directorate of College Education has instructed colleges to provide the fee structure of all courses they offer and upload the prospectus to the DCE’s website www.tngasa.org.

The principal and the admission committee would be responsible for any violation of the guidelines, the DCE has said in its government order issued on Friday, for the academic year 2020-21.

The guidelines provide details of admission procedure, the rules of reservation, the preparation of merit list and the details of ancillaries allowed in a programme.

It has been the constant demand of teachers’ associations in aided and government colleges that the department issue the guidelines at least a week prior to the release of Class 12 examination results.

They point out that this year too, despite the time the department had due to the pandemic, the guidelines have come after self-financing colleges had completed the admission process.

The Association of University Teachers’ central executive, following its meeting on Monday, expressed its concern that the higher education department’s “blatant indifference” in not issuing the admission guidelines had led to self-financing institutions and private colleges fleecing students and collecting exorbitant sums as fees. It also demanded that the government have a single window admission process to check violations.