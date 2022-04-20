Director of College Education asks colleges to collate details of alumni

Colleges must provide details by April 30, a circular states

Colleges must provide details by April 30, a circular states

The Director of College Education C. Poornachandran, has issued a circular to all colleges to establish alumni association and provide details by April 30.

The circular, addressed to all aided, self-financing and government colleges, has asked colleges to make use of the Parent Teachers’ Associations to encourage old students to register themselves. Colleges must facilitate registration on their website.

The DCE has provided a format for colleges to follow. It has sought information on whether colleges have a functional alumni association; the date of formation; whether it is registered; the registration number and the number of old students enrolled; the name, address and mobile number of the association’s office-bearers such as the President and the Secretary; and the list of members in the association.

In another sheet, the colleges have been asked to list the details of notable alumni, including their name, position held, year and course they studied in the college and their contact details.

The aim of the exercise is to create a database and tap the resource to help deserving students at a later date. “Though many colleges receive donations and financially support poor students, the colleges do not maintain a register. The DCE has sought to streamline the process,” said a college professor.