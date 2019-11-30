Tamil Nadu

TN State Commission for Women summons director Bhagyaraj over remarks on Pollachi rape case

Film director and actor K. Bhagyaraj speaking during an event in Coimbatore. File photo

Film director and actor K. Bhagyaraj speaking during an event in Coimbatore. File photo   | Photo Credit: K. Ananthan

more-in

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women has directed him to appear before it on December 2

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women has issued a notice to actor and director K. Bhagyaraj following his alleged remarks on sexual assault of women, with regard to the Pollachi rape case.

The Commission has directed him to appear before it on December 2 and has also sought an explanation, said Kannagi Packianathan, chairperson of the Commission.

Mr. Bhagyaraj had spoken at the audio launch event of the movie Karuthukalai Padhivu Sei. In his speech, being shared widely on social media, he had stressed that men alone could not be held responsible for rape. Over the last few days, he had received flak and was condemned for his alleged misogynistic and sexist statements.

Vasireddy Padma, chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission, had also written to the Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission demanding that strict action be taken against him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai Movies Tamil Nadu
celebrity
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 10:19:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/director-bhagyaraj-summoned-over-remarks-on-sexual-crimes/article30121921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY