TN State Commission for Women summons director Bhagyaraj over remarks on Pollachi rape case

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women has issued a notice to actor and director K. Bhagyaraj following his alleged remarks on sexual assault of women, with regard to the Pollachi rape case.

The Commission has directed him to appear before it on December 2 and has also sought an explanation, said Kannagi Packianathan, chairperson of the Commission.

Mr. Bhagyaraj had spoken at the audio launch event of the movie Karuthukalai Padhivu Sei. In his speech, being shared widely on social media, he had stressed that men alone could not be held responsible for rape. Over the last few days, he had received flak and was condemned for his alleged misogynistic and sexist statements.

Vasireddy Padma, chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission, had also written to the Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission demanding that strict action be taken against him.