Directives issued to schools to ensure students’ safety

Campuses to be inspected for rain-induced damage

Following the heavy rain in several parts of the State, the Directorate of Elementary Education has issued directives to schools functioning under it, on steps to be taken to ensure student safety during monsoon.

In a circular, the Director of Elementary Education has asked district-level officials, as well as school heads to remain vigilant and ensure that safety measures are implemented on campus.

Since the school compound walls might be damp after the heavy rain, students have been asked to stay at least twenty feet away from it. School heads have been asked to ensure that students do not go near the walls and stay away from classrooms that were damaged due to the rain.

Schools have further been asked to carry out an audit of all the electrical connections and switches, and to contact engineers for major damages to power connections.

They have also been instructed to stay vigilant and ensure that open water sources on campus are covered, and that students remain at a distance from it and also from any ongoing construction work.

Since students are vulnerable to diseases such as dengue and chikungunya during rain, schools can refer them to the nearest PHC or hospital if they are found to have such symptoms on campus.

Schools in many districts have been shut for the last two days owing to the rain in Tamil Nadu. When they reopen, teachers and school heads have been instructed to carry out a safety audit to ensure that the campus is safe for students.