Directions given to keep Lok Sabha election free and transparent, says Chief Election Commissioner of India

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said the Election Commission of India (ECI), all the Collectors and enforcement agencies had been strictly told that the elections should be inducements-free (in any form), fair, and transparent, and the ECI would come down heavily on police officials if they did not ensure a level playing field for the upcoming election.

Speaking at a press conference here after concluding a two-day review of poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, Mr. Kumar said: “Voters can use a mobile application called cVIGIL app. It is everybody’s duty to curb money power. If a voter has any information about distribution of money, liquor, freebees etc., they report it anonymously. The report will be automatically geo-tagged, and within 100 minutes, our team will reach the spot and decide whether to take action or not.”

Mr. Kumar added that it was the right of the voter to read the affidavit of the candidate, which could be accessed on the ‘Know Your Candidate’ app.

“A total of 145 check posts will be set up at interstate borders. Officials have also been directed to keep a strict watch on electricity bills and godowns with fast-moving goods, such as cookers and saris. The agencies have also been directed not to stop with just individuals but take action against the entire network. Banks will also keep an eye on digital wallets,” he said.

“Around 9.18 lakh voters are aged 18-19. We have appointed dedicated assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) in colleges. We also have 5.26 lakh first-time voters in Tamil Nadu and have ensured the enrolment of 1.61 lakh voters from the vulnerable tribal groups,” Mr. Kumar said, and added that party representatives had requested the ECI to crack down on the use of money power and inducements during the election and said they wanted candidates found indulging in malpractice to be disqualified.

“There are more than 100 questions answered and over 30 decisions of the High Courts and the Supreme Court on the ECI website. All the points have been discussed and debated at length. We are working within the judicial mandates and legislative provisions,” he said, and added that the ECI was always in favour of transparency when responding to a question.

Election Commissioner of India Arun Goel, Tamil Nadu Chief Election Officer Satyabrata Sahu and other senior officials of the ECI were also present.

