Direct Tax net collections crosses 1 lakh crore mark

April 27, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

For the financial year 2022-23, the direct tax net collections of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions exceeded one lakh crore.

“Net collections this year was ₹1,08,364 crore and the growth rate was 20.20%. This is the third consecutive year that the Budget target was achieved,” said Ravichandran Ramasamy, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to details provided by the Income Tax Department, during the financial year 2022-23, the original and revised target were ₹1,08,200 crore and ₹1,05,300 crore respectively. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) collections during 2022-23 was ₹59,887.60 crore, at a growth rate of 24.85%. Around 17 regular surveys were conducted in this region, wherein undisclosed income of ₹309 crore was unearthed.

Mr. Ramasamy highlighted that during the financial year 2022-23, courts passed orders of conviction in seven cases for various tax defaults. “This was the highest ever,” he said, adding: “Earlier this week, one order of conviction has been passed.” He cautioned that action would be taken against those who do not want to pay tax.

Mr. Ramasamy further said that during the 2022-23, pamphlets/manuals in Tamil were distributed to help small and medium tax deductors. Video tutorials on TDS and Income Tax had been uploaded on https://tnincometax.gov.in, and on Youtube. To a query on issues pertaining to linking of PAN card and Aadhaar, he said, “We are addressing all the grievances we receive.”

The oldest Income Tax building in this region, which is 100-years-old and situated at Karaikudi, was renovated and is being converted into a Tax Museum, the first-of-its-kind in the country.