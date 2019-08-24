Direct sowing to fetch farmers incentive

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced a grant of ₹600 an acre to farmers who take up direct sowing.

A sum of ₹ 30 crore has been set aside for the scheme. Initially, five lakh acres of land will be covered throughout the State, according to a statement by Mr. Palaniswami.

The government’s decision reflects the fact that it has taken a conservative view of the water availability rather than getting carried away by the present storage in the Mettur dam where the water level is short of the maximum by about 3.5 ft, according to an official of the Agriculture department. On Friday morning, water level at Mettur dam stood at 116.53 ft against the full reservoir level of 120 ft. The storage was about 88 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow was around 13,300 cubic feet per second (cusecs) while the discharge was 10,500 cusecs.

As on Thursday (August 22), the State realised around 91 tmc ft since June 1. It received about 18 tmc ft more than its share for the given period. Between September and November, it should get around 70 tmc ft, after which the Cauvery flow will go down drastically. Annually (June-May), Tamil Nadu should get 177.25 tmc ft.

A substantial portion of the area identified for direct sowing will be in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts in the delta. Paddy is raised on 43.5 lakh acres of land annually in the State. Of this, Cauvery delta accounts for 13 lakh acres.

Looking ahead

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, senior officials say on an average, 200 tmc ft of water is required in the delta during the samba cultivation season, which has begun now. Another 70 tmc ft may be realised in the Cauvery in the next three months. Given the unpredictability of the northeast monsoon, a conservative estimate puts the realisation of water at 30 to 40 tmc ft as against normal yield of 100 tmc ft. Considering all these factors, there is likelihood of a shortfall of 40 tmc ft. This explains the decision to promote direct sowing which, the government hopes, will result in saving 40 tmc ft to 45 tmc ft of water.

Apart from conserving water, the method will require less number of labourers. The crop can be harvested 10 to 15 days earlier than under the conventional method.

Those who are going for the samba crop have been advised to use three long-term varieties (135 to 150 days) – CR 1009, CR 1009 (Sub 1) and ADT 50. If the cultivation is to begin only around September 10, two medium term varieties (120-135 days) CO-50 and TKM 13 can be used, an official says. This has been worked out so that the crop does not get damaged when the monsoon becomes vigorous in November. The Chief Minister has asked the department to ensure the availability of all the five varieties in sufficient quantity, according to the statement.