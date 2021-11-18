Direct Ministry of Road Transport to declare eight State Highways as National Highways, TN CM writes to PM

CHENNAI

18 November 2021

In the letter to PM Modi, TN CM Stalin also requested him to entrust the State with the work, providing the necessary funding

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requesting him to direct the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to issue the requisite notifications to declare eight State Highway roads, for which in-principle approval has been accorded for development, as new National Highways, and to entrust the development work with the State government with necessary funding.

Mr. Stalin said the MoRTH had granted in-principle approval for the conversion of eight State Highways as National Highways and sanction had been accorded for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR).

The highways — Thiruvannamalai - Kallakurichi; Vallioor - Tiruchendur; Kollegal - Hanur - MM Hills - Palar Road - TN Border extended upto Mettur in Tamil Nadu; Palani- Dharapuram; Arcot- Tindivanam; Mettupalayam- Bhavani; Avinashi- Mettupalayam and Bhavani - Karur — are very important roads connecting significant pilgrimage centres like Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur and Palani and are major trade and tourist centres, Mr. Stalin said. He said these roads need immediate improvements to fulfil the needs of the road users.

“Studies have been taken up for preparation of DPR for the above roads under Annual Plan 2017-18 by the State National Highways wing. The proposals for declaration of the roads have also been presented to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) on December 6, 2018. However, formal notifications for the declaration of these roads as new National Highways are yet to be issued by the Ministry,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Stalin said MoRTH was drawing up guidelines for development of new National Highways. “However, as these eight roads have already been accorded in-principle approval, they can be notified as National Highways without waiting for the guidelines.”

Requesting the Prime Minister to issue directions to MoRTH, Mr. Stalin asked that the State be entrusted with the work with necessary funding while assuring the full cooperation of the government to take up all the necessary improvement work on these roads in the current year itself.