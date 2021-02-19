Diploma students of Annamalai University in a fix, qualifications not recognised

CUDDALORE

19 February 2021 12:37 IST

The Horticulture and Agriculture diploma qualifications are not recognised by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for employment, the students said

Students graduating from Annamalai University with two-year diploma programmes in Horticulture and Agriculture are in a fix, as their qualifications have not been recognised in meeting the requirements of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for employment.

While the University administration has taken up the issue of recognition for its courses with the Tamil Nadu government, the delay has resulted in students missing opportunities in jobs on the basis of their qualification.

Over 35 students from the 2017-19 batch from the Chidambaram main campus, who had graduated with Diplomas in Agriculture and Horticulture were in for a rude shock when they applied online for the posts of Assistant Agricultural Officer and Assistant Horticultural Officer. A student on condition of anonymity said that the name of Annamalai University was not published among the list of recognised institutions in a recent notification by the TNPSC in February. “The notification pertains to only courses offered and recognised by the government of Tamil Nadu or those affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University or Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul or any other institution under the control of Commissioner of Agriculture,” he said.

While this notification will affect the career prospects of candidates, who are pursuing or have completed Diploma courses offered by Annamalai University, the University’s claim that all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the Faculty of Agriculture have been accredited by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has become a bone of contention.

“While students will be able to apply for the posts online, the diplomas cannot be considered since TNPSC had not recognised the institution in its recent notification. Even if the students are selected, the candidates won’t qualify for the interview,” said another student.

When contacted a senior official in the University claimed that the University’s name was inadvertently left out in the notification. “The Diploma programmes in Agriculture and Horticulture were introduced in 2017-18 and are in direct compliance with the minimum requirements and academic regulations duly approved by its statutory bodies viz., Academic Council, Faculty and Syndicate,” he said. “The University administration has requested the government to consider the candidates possessing diplomas in Agriculture and Horticulture awarded by the university for the respective posts and to make necessary amendments in the prescribed educational qualification,” the official said.