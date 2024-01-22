GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Diploma student run over by private bus near Vaniyambadi

January 22, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The bike on which the student travelled was run over by a private bus

The bike on which the student travelled was run over by a private bus | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A diploma student was run over by a private bus at K.K. Kottai village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Sunday.

Police said along with his friends K. Aravind (19) and C. Silambu (18), S. Sarathy, a second-year diploma student in a private college, was riding his motorcycle on the stretch when a private spinning mill company bus from Tirupur near Coimbatore was proceeding ahead of them. The bus driver, K. Surlirajan (48), a native of Theni, was returning to Tirupur after dropping company workers in the village.

Police said that Sarathy tried to overtake the bus on the stretch but lost control of the two-wheeler and got crushed under the rear wheel of the bus. Two pillion riders managed to escape unhurt. The incident happened around 7.30 a.m.

Immediately, passersby alerted Vaniyambadi Taluk police, who rushed to the spot. The body of the deceased student was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi town for postmortem. A case was registered. The bus driver, K. Surlirajan, was arrested by the police. Rash driving by the two-wheeler was the reason for the accident. Further investigation is on, police said.

