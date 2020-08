CHENNAI

30 August 2020 00:58 IST

The April 2020 results of diploma candidates (full-time and part-time) except final year and all supplementary candidates in all the government, government-aided and self-financing polytechnic colleges will be released on August 30 through the website http://www.tndte.gov.in, the Department of Technical Education said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising