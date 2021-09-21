Diploma in well-being for police officers launched

For a strong mind: DGP C. Sylendra Babu, centre, at the inauguration of the diploma course in well being for police officers, in Chennai on Monday.

CHENNAI

21 September 2021 01:18 IST

112 department personnel will become ‘master trainers’ after completing the course

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Monday launched a three-month NIMHANS Diploma Course in Psychological Well-Being for Police Officers.

The programme was launched in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

On July 29, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presided over the passing out parade of 86 Deputy Superintendents of Police, and launched the training of newly recruited sub-inspectors of police on September 1. At these programmes, the Chief Minister stressed on the importance of creating “master trainers” in the Police Department, who will train the police personnel on physical and mental well-being.

The launch of the diploma course is a first step to achieve the objective of the Chief Minister.

Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, Bengaluru, presided over the inaugural function, and delivered a speech through video conferencing. Mr. Babu released the course brochure and addressed the master trainers.

Among the 246 candidates of the online course, 112 are from the Police Department and 134 are private counsellors. After obtaining the diploma certificate, the trainers will give well-being training to 1.3 lakh police personnel and 3 lakh families of police personnel. This course will be conducted in all districts.

Additional DGP (Welfare) Shailesh Kumar Yadav will coordinate the conduct of the diploma course.