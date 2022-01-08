Dip in number of candidates for medical, dental admissions

CHENNAI

08 January 2022 01:09 IST

40,288 candidates apply, but fewer than in last 2 years

The academic year 2021-2022 has seen 40,288 candidates apply for MBBS/BDS seats in the State. Of these, 25,511 candidates have applied for government quota seats and 14,777 for management quota seats, officials in the Department of Medical Education said.

The number of aspirants is lower than that of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. In the academic year 2019-20, 61,079 candidates applied and in 2020-21, 40,377 had applied.

This year, the government is set to start admissions in the 11 new medical colleges which are scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

Replying to a question in the State Assembly on Friday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the government aimed to set up a medical college in each district in the State. The 11 new medical colleges were a step towards that goal. The Chief Minister was considering the feasibility of setting up government medical colleges in Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, Tenkasi, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts.

There were 10,425 seats available in 70 medical colleges, including the 1,450 seats from the 11 new medical colleges, in the State. A total of 2,450 seats were on offer in 13 deemed universities in the State. As many as 1,960 seats were available in two government dental colleges and 18 self-financing institutions, the Minister added.