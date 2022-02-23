188 contestants lost deposit in Dindigul Corporation poll

DINDIGUL

A total of 188 contestants, including 21 from the AIADMK, lost their deposit in the election held for the Dindigul Corporation on February 19, for which the results were declared on Tuesday.

Election department officials said here on Wednesday that a total of 282 candidates were in the fray for 48 ward councillor posts. The DMK secured 30 seats, Congress: 2, VCK: 1, IUML: 1, CPI (M): 3, AIADMK: 5, BJP: 1 and Others: 5.

Out of the 48 wards, four among them were earmarked for the Adi Dravidar community leaving the rest for the general category to contest.

While, the State Election Commission had fixed ₹ 4,000 as the deposit amount for contestants in the general category, it was ₹ 2,000 for the reserved constituency candidates. In all, the government had collected ₹ 10.16 lakh from 252 contestants in the general category and another ₹ 56,000 from 28 candidates in the AD category totalling ₹ 10.72 lakh.

After the poll results were declared, the contestants who had failed to get 1/6th of the total votes polled by the winner were categorised as having lost their deposits. Hence, the government got ₹ 6.96 lakh.