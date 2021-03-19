Dindigul Srinivasan back in action

DINDIGUL

19 March 2021 01:03 IST

Quoting the price of an LPG refill as ₹4,800, senior AIADMK leader and Forest Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan on Tuesday sent shock waves to people during a poll rally. While commending the manifesto and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his “novel” and “innovative” ideas, the Minister, who is the candidate for Dindigul, said six LPG refills would be given free to BPL families, in a year, adding that each refill cost ₹4,800. The Minister is known for his gaffes — for instance, in a 2019 Lok Sabha election rally, he appealed to voters to cast their votes for the ‘apple’ symbol, instead of the PMK’s ‘mango’ symbol. Voters have an entertainer here!

