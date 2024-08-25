Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Ban fish carts

In Ramanathapuram and its suburbs, unlicensed motorised three-wheelers (they are called fish carts n Chennai as they are used transport fish) are plying as luggage carriers. These “assembled” vehicles are made of old motorcycle wheels and run on petrol and do not bear registration numbers making it impossible to claim any compensation in case of an accident as these are not insured like other vehicles. On a writ petition filed by the late ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy, a social activist, Madras High Court banned these vehicles throughout Tamil Nadu. Using these vehicles on roads is dangerous to public safety and also amounts to contempt of court. The Superintendent of Police must order seizure of such vehicles immediately in the interest of people’s safety.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

SBI ATM badly maintained

There is a State Bank of India ATM at Mani Nagar, a suburb of Paramakudi. Thousands of central government employees, teachers and retired employees use the ATM. Besides, it is located on Madurai-Rameswaram highway, making it convenient for road users. But this ATM is not properly maintained. Due to this, customers face many hardships. Although the non maintenance of the ATM was brought to the attention of the authorities concerned, no action was taken. Besides, the ATM cabin is dark at night and the AC machine is not working and the kiosk doors are always open. Apart from this, the ATM is not functioning for the past several days. Therefore, I request the authorities concerned to make efforts to ensure that all these anomalies are set right and the ATM functions without a hitch.

N. Sekaran,

Paramakudi