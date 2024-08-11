Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Set matters right at accident spot

This is with reference to the report, ‘Five, including two children, killed in road accident on Dindigul-Natham highway.’ The violent accident took the lives of five people near Nallampatti pass on Dindigul-Natham highway. This place lacks many mandatory requirements for a prominent pass on the highway. Lack of proper horizontal white markings with light studs, defunct flickering signals and removal of barricades by strangers cause hardships to road users. In addition to this, a flawed divider set-up, poor lighting of the road during dusk and night cause impediments to the drivers and the Nallampatti pass is often not distinctly visible to the approaching vehicles. I earnestly appeal to the officials concerned to inspect the site at the earliest and set right these crucial matters.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul

UGD needed for Collectorate area

The Ramanathapuram Collectorate at Pattinamkathan, located on the town’s outskirts, is deprived of underground drainage system due to which the entire area stinks. The proposal for merging this panchayat with Ramanathapuram municipality while upgrading it as a Corporation has not yet taken a firm shape in spite of the best efforts of elected representatives, District Chamber of Commerce and Industry and NGOs. The district administration should function in a hygienic atmosphere. The ground level of police parade grounds should also be improved to prevent waterlogging during rains.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Lay bypass road

Since a large number of tourists and devotees from across the country visit Rameswaram, there is always traffic congestions in the island. I request the authorities concerned to lay a bypsss road for Rameswaram to minimise traffic snarls.

V. Rajendran.

Paramakudi

