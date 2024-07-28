Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Switch over to open source systems

CrowdStrike update has affected Windows systems worldwide. As a technology-driven economy and digitally governed India, it is time we reminded ourselves the need to use open source systems like Ubuntu for systems used for public service, like e-sewa, EVMs, Aadhaar servers, judiciary, etc. The most worrying part is the lack of transparency on many of these systems in automatically reporting such adverse effects to the public.

UIDAI must disclose the impact of CrowdStrike on its servers containing our biometric and demographic data.

S. Balaji,

Chinnamanur

Hindi names are confusing

The three new Acts recently introduced by the Central Government replacing the existing I.P.C., C.P.C. and Cr.P.C. are very much confusing as the advocates are following these Acts for over a century. English, as a link language, is easy to follow, especially in non-Hindi speaking areas, and laws are no exception. Advocates need to memorise the new Acts. If amendments are needed, it could be done in the existing laws without changing the nomenclatures in Hindi. The new Acts are confusing in view of charges in sections. For example, Sec.302 (murder) in the I.P.C. got changed to Sec.103 in the new Act. Similarly, various other sections also got changed causing confusion. Not only the advocates, everyone is upset on the action of the Union Law Ministry. As long as non-Hindi speaking people wish, no Act can be changed with Hindi names as per the promise of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. I appeal to the Prime Minister and Union Law Minister to restore the old names for the above laws in the larger public interest.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Train must stop at Paramakudi

The Rameswaram - Kanniyakumari Express stops at paramakudi. But on the return journey, it does not stop. So, people who want to get down at Paramakudi get down at Manamadurai itself. I request the railways to stop the train in Paramakudi for the benefit of many people.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

ASI must study Tiruppachethi area

People who were working under the MGNREGA (100-day work), stumbled upon an old well structure near an Ayyanar temple on Padamathur Road in Tiruppachethi. Similar structure was found in ‘Periya kanmoi’ during desilting to strengthen the Vaigai bunds between Viraganoor regulator and Tiruppachethi in 1997. But no Archaeological excavation works have been done in these parts so far. So, I request the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct excavations at Tiruppachethi kanmoi and nearby oorani.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

