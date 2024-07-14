Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Lay railway track

A large number of people from across India visit Rameswaram every day. Pilgrims, as well as tourists, after Darshan at Ramanathasamy Temple, if they intend to visit Tiruchendur and Kanyakumari, have to go Madurai to get rail access as there is no direct rail link to Tiruchendhur via Sayalkudi and Thoothukudi. The distance from Rameswaram to Thoothukudi via Ramanathapuram and Sayalkudi is only 197 km whereas it is 327 km via Madurai - it is not only circuitous but time-consuming too.

If railway track is laid from Ramanathapuram to Thoothukudi via Sayalkudi, a long-pending demand, people can save time and money. It will also be a boon for business people. So, I request the Central government to take steps to lay a railway track from Ramanathapuram to Thoothukudi via Sayalkudi on a war-footing.

N. Sekaran,

Paramakudi

Issue new cards

The meter reading assessors of Electricity Department go on making entries of consumed units in some part of the card when the card gets filled with entries of the past. The right procedure is to issue a new card in this case. This lapse on the part of the meter reading assessors makes the entries in the card illegible and ultimately the consumer has to suffer for no fault of his. I request the Superintending Engineer, Ramanathapuram Electricity Distribution Circle, to issue directions to the Meter Reading Assessors to carry with them fresh cards and to issue a new one to the consumers then and there when the existing cards are filled with entries.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Commission water supply scheme

Pipelines have been laid under Jal Jeevan Mission to supply drinking water in Tiruppachethi. But eight months have passed since the work is over, still the connections have not been given in the police station area. I request the authorities concerned to finish pending work , if any, and supply water soon.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

Open library

A library has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 70 lakh in Paramakudi. It has not been commissioned yet. I request the authorities concerned to open it soon.

V. Rajendran.

paramakudi