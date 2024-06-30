ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Published - June 30, 2024 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The new toilet complex lying idle on Mandi Street in Rameswaram | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Open toilet facilities soon

The Ramanathaswamy Temple authorities have constructed free toilets, bathrooms and dressing rooms on North Car Street and Mandi Street near the seashore in Rameswaram. But they remain locked for more than three months.They are lying idle when people from all over India who visit Rameswaram search for toilet facilities. So I request the temple authorities to commission the facilities soon.

S. Saravanakumar

Tiruppachethi

Sewage mixes with water

Underground sewage gets mixed with drinking water supplied to houses in and around Pamboorani in ward 32 of Ramanathapuram. This serious health hazard is experienced by residents of more than 200 houses.

Moreover there is restricted water supply to this area at the rate of once in four days or sometimes once a week. I request the Collector and Municipal Commissioner to set things right immediately and ensure continuous and pure drinking water supply.

Asmabagh Anvardeen

Ramanathapuram

