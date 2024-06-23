Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Remove metal barricades

I was driving my car from Pullalakottai Road towards Sivakasi in the afternoon of June 12. I waited at the junction of Kanniyakumari - Chennai Highway as I could see, beyond the metal barricades erected on the highway, some cars were coming from the Kanniyakumari direction. After the last car passed, I moved my car to turn towards the highway’s left side. But all of a sudden a short hatchback, which was not visible, dashed against my car which was then on the middle of the road to turn to the right. There were some police personnel there. I learnt through them and the bystanders that this spot witnessed frequent accidents, some fatal, because of the barricades. The drivers are not at fault as they cannot get a clear view of oncoming traffic because of the barricades. The advertisements are placed on the barricades in such a way that the drivers cannot see the road fully. I request the authorities to remove these metal barricades with advertisements and instead put up warning signals at this accident-prone spot.

G. Willington Devadoss,

Sivakasi

Cement plastering coming off

Al the three parking sheds in Ramanathapuram Collectorate are in a bad shape. The cement plastering is peeling off from the roof of these sheds. Unaware of the danger, public as well as the Collectorate staff are using the parking sheds. I request the district administration to set things right before anything untoward happens.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

TNSTC bus fare is very unfair

Both TNSTC-1 Madurai division and TNSTC-3 Kumbakonam division buses collect previous stage tickets from passengers boarding at Tirupachethi toll gate on the premise that it is not in their list of stoppages. Recently, the Tiruppachethi people got a request stoppage 500m away from the toll gate. But, in the order, the toll gate stoppage is missing and instead it shows Anna Nagar, MGR Nagar and Vembattur vilakku or Thiruppachethi West. So, buses proceeding towards Paramakudi collect Tiruppuvanam fare and buses going towards Madurai collect Manamadurai fare. It is very unfair. I request the TNSTC officials of Madurai and Kumbakonam divisions to issue an order with provision for Tiruppachethi toll gate stoppage and also advise the conductors to collect only the Tiruppachethi bus fare.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

Relay road in the proper way

The road that branches off from Sivakasi - Srivilliputtur road, leading to Vilampatti, is full of potholes. The entire stretch of the road is in a bad condition. The highways engineers have not followed the established procedure while laying this road. They must remove the entire road surface and lay it anew with the right mixture of road-laying materials and provide drainage channels on either side so that the road will have a long life.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Sivakasi