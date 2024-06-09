Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Old buildings in bad shape

New buildings have been added recently to Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapurams so as to benefit 500 inpatients. But the X-ray block, treatment wards and operation theatres are functioning in the old buildings which are in a bad shape posing threat to patients and visitors. The cement plastering of a portion of the roof of an old building where outpatients are registered fell down recently. The Public Works Department should attend to the repairs and renovate old buildings on the hospital campus and strengthen them. I appeal to the Collector to bestow special attention in this regard.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Attach more coaches in trains

There is always a heavy rush in trains bound for Tirupathi, Hubballi and Varanasi at stations in Ramanathapuram district. I request the Southern Railway to attach additional coaches in these trains to meet the demand.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Bathing tank yet to be commissioned

Work on constructing a public bathing tank opposite to Tiruppachethi police station was completed six months back. But, still it has not been commissioned. So, I request the Tiruppuvanam chairman to commission this tank as early as possible for the benefit of the public.

Besides, conservancy staff have not cleared garbage near the police station for almost four weeks now. So, I request the authorities concerned to clear the garbage soon.

S.Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi