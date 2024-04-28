Dindigul Reader’s Mail

April 28, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Road in bad shape

In Ramanathapuram, the Mandayan Sandhu Road that connects Swamy Vivekanandar Salai (Sikkil Raja Street) in front of Seyed Ammal Hospital is in a bad shape. It is full of sand with no facility to drain rainwater. I request the Municipal Commissioner to inspect the place and take remedial measures.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Stop TNSTC buses at toll plaza

There is a toll plaza at Tiruppachethi on the Madurai - Manamadurai highway. TNSTC buses do not stop here. I request the TNSTC Kumbakonam division Managing Director to appoint a full-time timekeeper at Tiruppachethi toll plaza. He must issue directions to the Divisional Managers at Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram to provide a stoppage for all buses, including the 1-2-3 service at Tiruppachethi toll plaza.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

Erect high-mast light on highway

A high-mast light must be erected at the entrance to Parthibanur on the four-lane stretch of the Madurai - Rameswarm Highway. I request the National Highways Authority of India to erect the high-mast light at the earliest to prevent accidents at night.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

